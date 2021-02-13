Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avient in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Avient’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avient from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $44.17 on Friday. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.09 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,314,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,734,000 after acquiring an additional 539,249 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,992,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,374,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,698,000 after buying an additional 663,653 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth approximately $54,926,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

