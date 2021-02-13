Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Regional Management in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regional Management’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $372.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 21.76 and a current ratio of 21.76. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $34.15.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.43. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 7.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 499.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Regional Management by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 937,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Regional Management during the third quarter worth about $2,163,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

