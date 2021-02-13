Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IIPR. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.63.

IIPR opened at $214.40 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $218.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 151.68%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,973,000 after buying an additional 573,754 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,165.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 433,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after buying an additional 399,236 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $30,996,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $29,363,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,214,000 after buying an additional 113,927 shares during the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

