Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ferguson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Ferguson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

FERGY stock opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

