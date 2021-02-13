Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of EBC opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.28. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,266,000.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.