Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.33.

Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $83.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.83 and its 200 day moving average is $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.06. Nova Measuring Instruments has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $84.74.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $835,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,070,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,318,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,727,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 142,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,049,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

