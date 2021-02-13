Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Set at GBX 1,450 by Jefferies Financial Group

Prudential (LON:PRU) has been given a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRU. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on Prudential and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,695 ($22.15) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,363.09 ($17.81).

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 1,328 ($17.35) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.25. Prudential has a 52-week low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72). The company has a market capitalization of £34.65 billion and a PE ratio of 245.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,343.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,222.08.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

