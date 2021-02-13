Head-To-Head Analysis: Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) & Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and Canaan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxim Integrated Products 30.03% 39.85% 18.51% Canaan N/A N/A N/A

86.0% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Canaan shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and Canaan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxim Integrated Products 1 13 2 0 2.06 Canaan 0 0 0 0 N/A

Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus price target of $70.56, indicating a potential downside of 26.67%. Given Maxim Integrated Products’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Maxim Integrated Products is more favorable than Canaan.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and Canaan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxim Integrated Products $2.19 billion 11.77 $654.69 million $2.26 42.58 Canaan $204.35 million 10.00 N/A N/A N/A

Maxim Integrated Products has higher revenue and earnings than Canaan.

Volatility & Risk

Maxim Integrated Products has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canaan has a beta of 4.05, suggesting that its share price is 305% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products beats Canaan on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive. The company was founded by Jack F. Gifford in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.