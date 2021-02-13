Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.69 Million

Analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will report $127.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.90 million to $130.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust posted sales of $124.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $520.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $505.40 million to $542.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $548.41 million, with estimates ranging from $518.19 million to $591.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

HR stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

