HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

HSBC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HSBC from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

HSBC stock opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.66. HSBC has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $113.24 billion, a PE ratio of -55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,718,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,348,000 after buying an additional 712,241 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,812,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,293,000 after buying an additional 226,372 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,080,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 419,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,022,000 after buying an additional 101,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

