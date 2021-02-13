ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Lowered to Neutral at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $98.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $90.00.
Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.57.
Shares of MANT opened at $85.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.40. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $101.35.
About ManTech International
ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.
