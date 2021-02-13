ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Lowered to Neutral at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $98.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $90.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.57.

Shares of MANT opened at $85.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.40. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $101.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ManTech International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,951,000 after acquiring an additional 249,368 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

