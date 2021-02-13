Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Raised to $200.00 at Piper Sandler

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.95.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $214.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $226.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Varonis Systems shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, March 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 8th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, March 12th.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.06 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Gili Iohan sold 7,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $262,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,466.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,794 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

