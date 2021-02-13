LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

NYSE RAMP opened at $70.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -54.14 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.30. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $9,888,056.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,785,477.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $727,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,147,975.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,631 shares of company stock valued at $13,190,490. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.