National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

Shares of OTCMKTS NABZY opened at $9.66 on Thursday. National Australia Bank has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

