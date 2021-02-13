Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Raised by Analyst

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for AECOM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AECOM’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACM. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $56.02 on Thursday. AECOM has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $56.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.49 and its 200 day moving average is $46.00. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.47, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,363 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 194,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 51,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

