CNX Resources Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share.

CNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CNX Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

CNX opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.68. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86.

In other news, CAO Alan K. Shepard purchased 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,758.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 62,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $599,708.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 70,750 shares of company stock worth $674,911 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 216,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 18.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in CNX Resources by 15.2% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 21,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

