Truist Securiti Weighs in on Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

MPW stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 89.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.