Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

GALXF stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34. Galaxy Resources has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.61.

Galaxy Resources Company Profile

Galaxy Resources Limited engages in the production of lithium concentrate and exploration of minerals in Australia, Canada, and Argentina. It holds interests in the Sal de Vida project in Argentina; the Mt Cattlin spodumene project in Western Australia; and the James Bay project in Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

