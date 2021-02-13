Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EXEL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.20.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $740,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $1,435,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,004 shares of company stock worth $5,546,724. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter worth $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

