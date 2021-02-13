Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.30.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. Playtika has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $36.06.

In other news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,975,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

