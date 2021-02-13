Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.99

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.99 and traded as high as $75.32. Cineworld Group shares last traded at $74.80, with a volume of 6,473,499 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cineworld Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 100 ($1.31).

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 675.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 69.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 51.99.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, software development and provision, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.