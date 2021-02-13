888 (LON:888) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $253.19

888 Holdings plc (LON:888)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $253.19 and traded as high as $316.00. 888 shares last traded at $311.50, with a volume of 469,132 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 303.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 253.19.

In other 888 news, insider Itai Pazner sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total transaction of £780,000 ($1,019,074.99).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

