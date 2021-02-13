Culp (NYSE:CULP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.76

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.76 and traded as high as $16.95. Culp shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 20,196 shares changing hands.

CULP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Culp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $205.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $76.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.78 million. Culp had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Culp’s payout ratio is 209.52%.

In other Culp news, Chairman Franklin N. Saxon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $31,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert George Iv Culp sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $27,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,857 shares of company stock worth $82,569 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Culp by 21.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 28,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 227,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile (NYSE:CULP)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

