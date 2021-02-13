Investors Purchase High Volume of SVMK Call Options (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 2,258 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 291% compared to the average daily volume of 578 call options.

In other news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 1,299 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $26,837.34. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,674 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $35,271.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,623 shares of company stock valued at $13,659,347 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Get SVMK alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SVMK by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 34,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $23.80 on Friday. SVMK has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.39.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that SVMK will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SVMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.