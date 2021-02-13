Golden Ocean Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 2,771 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,760% compared to the typical volume of 149 call options.

GOGL opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $828.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20. Golden Ocean Group has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $5.93.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $185.58 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

