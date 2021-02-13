Reviewing AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) & Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) and Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AMMO and Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMMO 0 0 0 0 N/A Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a consensus price target of $81.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.53%. Given Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. is more favorable than AMMO.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AMMO and Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMMO $2.77 million 232.76 -$2.86 million N/A N/A Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. $410.51 million 2.91 $32.29 million $1.82 37.55

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than AMMO.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of AMMO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of AMMO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

AMMO has a beta of -0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AMMO and Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMMO N/A -42.33% -19.21% Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. 13.25% 23.55% 18.95%

Summary

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. beats AMMO on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms. It also provides Jesse James ammunition, a jacketed hollow point projectile for self-defense; and Jeff Rann's ammunition for game hunting. In addition, the company offers hard armor piercing incendiary rounds; and ammunition casings for pistol ammunition through large rifle ammunition. The company offers its products to sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, and law enforcement and military agencies. Ammo, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts. The company also manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding (MIM) parts. It sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors principally to the commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturers' representatives. The company also exports its firearm products through a network of commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is based in Southport, Connecticut.

