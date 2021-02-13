The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “CHF 441” Price Target for Rogers (VTX:ROG)

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 441 price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 325 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays set a CHF 375 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 299 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 price target on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 345.31.

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

