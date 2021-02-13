MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $441.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to report $441.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $418.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $450.90 million. MarineMax reported sales of $308.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on HZO. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

In related news, Director Charles R. Oglesby sold 25,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $969,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,857.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 4,593 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $156,759.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,597.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,957 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HZO opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $967.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.79. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.64.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

