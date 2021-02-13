Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) to Hold

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EXP. Raymond James increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

NYSE EXP opened at $122.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $123.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $228,594.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,371.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $3,892,060.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,424.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,048 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,958 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,808,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 483.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 16,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

