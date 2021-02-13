Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) to “Buy”

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HENKY. Commerzbank upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of HENKY stock opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

