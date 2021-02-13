Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JRONY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

JRONY opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.75. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $37.23.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,002 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 28 pharmacies and 245 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 616 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (JRONY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.