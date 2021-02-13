PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $141.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.85.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

