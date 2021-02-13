Piper Sandler Downgrades Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) to Neutral

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.82% from the company’s current price.

HP has been the subject of several other research reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rowe increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

NYSE HP opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $51,904.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,665.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.