Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $88.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $109.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $142.77.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,142,000 after buying an additional 16,452 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 32,639 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

