Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $88.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.11.
Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $109.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $142.77.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,142,000 after buying an additional 16,452 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 32,639 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Simon Property Group Company Profile
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
