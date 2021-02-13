Raymond James Analysts Give Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) a C$12.75 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$12.75 price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$10.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.85. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$7.51 and a 12 month high of C$13.12. The stock has a market cap of C$258.10 million and a PE ratio of 4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0417 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

