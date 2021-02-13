Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Earns Hold Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PD. Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upgraded Precision Drilling from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$1.50 to C$1.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.16.

Shares of PD stock opened at C$30.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$7.80 and a 12 month high of C$39.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$418.81 million and a P/E ratio of -4.95.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$201.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$199.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -11.5099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

