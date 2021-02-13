Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,575 ($85.90) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,596.76 ($112.32).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 7,471 ($97.61) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £98.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 1-year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,476.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,062.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78.

In other news, insider Nazneen Rahman acquired 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

