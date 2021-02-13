Canaccord Genuity Raises Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC) Price Target to C$31.00

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$20.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from C$12.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cormark upped their price target on Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of LAC opened at C$28.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.81. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12-month low of C$2.90 and a 12-month high of C$36.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.57. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.71.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.66, for a total value of C$1,599,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,573,962.64.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

