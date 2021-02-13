Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centene in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centene’s FY2022 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Get Centene alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on CNC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.04.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.98 and a 200 day moving average of $62.37.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,362,000 after purchasing an additional 939,404 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,252,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,280,000 after buying an additional 21,454 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,801,000 after buying an additional 225,690 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,932,000 after buying an additional 954,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 18.2% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,875,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,728,000 after buying an additional 441,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,250 shares of company stock worth $1,811,260. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.