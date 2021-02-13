Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s FY2022 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $95.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.75. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $105.89.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.87%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $1,353,765.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,789.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,160,898.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,291 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,072 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 103.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

