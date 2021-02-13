Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Model N, Inc. Issued By Colliers Securities (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Model N in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer expects that the software maker will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Model N’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

MODN has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Model N has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.59 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $125,156.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,745,914.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $139,769.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,192.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,779. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter valued at about $395,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Model N by 177.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Model N by 34.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Model N during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Model N by 6.9% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 27,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

