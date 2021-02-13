Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.05) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.11). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.72) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.97) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $58.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,931,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,303,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $273,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

