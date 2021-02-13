Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Issued By William Blair

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Carrier Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. William Blair also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CARR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

CARR opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,810,000 after buying an additional 35,258 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 23.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 178,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,685 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 47.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

