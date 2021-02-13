Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $4.30 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $16.06 EPS.

AMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.29.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $147.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.03, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $148.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 31,919 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $777,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

