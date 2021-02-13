Rapid7, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rapid7 in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein expects that the technology company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Rapid7’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RPD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $87.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $94.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 75.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 84.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $67,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $2,464,120.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,340,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,931 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,525. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

