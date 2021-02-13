Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) PT Raised to $50.00

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mohawk Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sidoti assumed coverage on Mohawk Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.36.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

NASDAQ MWK opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. Mohawk Group has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $940.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 4.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWK. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,675,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,605,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.