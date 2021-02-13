Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) PT Raised to $35.00 at B. Riley

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AIRG has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities cut Airgain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Airgain presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.20.

Get Airgain alerts:

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $259.15 million, a P/E ratio of -120.59 and a beta of 1.31. Airgain has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $28.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 301,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the third quarter valued at $1,429,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 1.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.