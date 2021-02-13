Canaccord Genuity Boosts Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Price Target to $20.00

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ABST has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Absolute Software in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities raised Absolute Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform under weight rating on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Absolute Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of ABST opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $769.14 million, a PE ratio of 71.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Absolute Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.0633 dividend. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABST. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the third quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,341,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,661,000. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

