Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Cranswick plc (CWK.L) (LON:CWK)

Cranswick plc (CWK.L) (LON:CWK)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick plc (CWK.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cranswick plc (CWK.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,782 ($49.41).

CWK stock opened at GBX 3,556 ($46.46) on Thursday. Cranswick plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,688 ($35.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,502.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,551.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

