Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GSK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,665 ($21.75) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($22.47) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,633.57 ($21.34).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,278 ($16.70) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £64.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,358.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,424.39. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,253.20 ($16.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,772.51 ($23.16).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.61%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, with a total value of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 36,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, with a total value of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Insiders have acquired a total of 37,247 shares of company stock worth $51,241,862 in the last ninety days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

